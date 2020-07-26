Sattankulam case: Fifth CBI officer tests positive for COVID-19

A fifth officer of the special team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The officer, who had given his samples for testing two days ago, tested positive on Saturday.
Four personnel of the eight-member team from New Delhi have already tested positive and have been admitted to the Railway Hospital in Madurai that has been converted into a COVID-19 special ward for the Madurai City Police.
The team that arrived here on July 10, has been staying at the Circuit House and their investigation is taking place at the CBI office at Aathikulam and at Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district.
Meanwhile, a local CBI officer, who was working with the New Delhi team, had also tested positive.
The CBI has to take into custody Pauldurai and Francis Thomas of the 10 accused among the Sattankulam police personnel, for interrogation. Pauldurai, a Sub-Inspector of Police, who had been lodged at Madurai Central Prison, has also tested COVID-19 positive.
With most of the CBI team already under medical treatment and unlikely to return to duty in the immediate future, the investigation into the custodial deaths has suffered a setback.
The investigation into the case gained momentum after the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court suo moto took up the case and ordered a probe by the Crime Branch – Criminal Investigation Department. The State government had handed over the case to the CBI.
