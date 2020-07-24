Sattankulam custodial deaths case: Two more CBI sleuths test positive for COVID-19 in Madurai

Two more sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team that is investigating the Sattankulam police station custodial deaths case, as well as an accused in the case, Pauldurai, Special Sub-Inspector of Police, have tested positive for COVID-19.

A special CBI team from New Delhi that arrived here on July 10, took over the investigation of the case of the custodial deaths of trader, P. Jayaraj and his son Benicks from the Crime Branch – Criminal Investigation Department.

The team, led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Vijaykumar Shukla, has been staying in the Circuit House here. It has also taken into custody eight of the 10 accused – all police personnel -- and interrogated them in two batches. The accused were also taken to the Sattankulam police station in Thoothukudi district as part of the investigation.

Four sleuths test positive in all

Two of the sleuths, who developed fever undertook swab tests, and tested positive on July 21. They were admitted to the Railway Hospital here where a special COVID-19 ward has been set up for the Madurai City police personnel.

Soon after, another two sleuths of the central investigation agency also developed fever. Madurai Corporation officials conducted tests on the remaining six sleuths too.

Two of them tested positive on Thursday and were shifted to the Railway hospital. Madurai Corporation officials took up disinfection at the CBI office at Aathikulam here.

Health officials have advised the CBI officials for closure of the chambers, where these officials had worked, for 48 hours.

Accused also infected

Meanwhile, one of the accused, Pauldurai, who has been lodged in Madurai Central Prison, tested positive on Friday. He was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH).

Pauldurai and another accused, Francis Thomas, who had chronic ailments like diabetes and hypertension, had been admitted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College hospital for few days before they were lodged at the Madurai Central prison.

“Even in prison, Pauldurai had developed uneasiness as his blood sugar level shot up and had been closely monitored at the jail hospital,” a source said.

Disinfection has been done at the prison premises too.

Only on Thursday, the other accused, Inspector of Police, Sridhar, was shifted to the GRH for a chronic spinal cord problem.