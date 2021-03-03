Tamil Nadu

Sasikala to stay away from politics

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s close aide V.K. Sasikala. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s close aide V.K. Sasikala on March 3 said she would “stay away from politics” and pray for the “golden rule” of Jayalalithaa.

 

Sasikala, in a statement, asked all true supporters of Jayalalithaa to prevent “common enemy” DMK from coming to power, and ensure “Amma’s golden rule in Tamil Nadu”.

