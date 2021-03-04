With Sasikala stepping aside, BJP sees AMMK, AIADMK getting closer

‘Dhinakaran’s party now has no choice but to join the alliance’

With V.K. Sasikala’s sudden decision to step aside from politics, a section of BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu do not rule out the possibility of T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s AMMK working closely with the AIADMK in the Assembly election.

Hours before Ms. Sasikala’s announcement, a BJP leader acknowledged to The Hindu that the national party had, in fact, put forth a suggestion that the AIADMK consider bringing the AMMK into the alliance. But in the face of stiff resistance from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and senior leaders of the AIADMK, the proposal was suspended.

“We are no longer talking about the AMMK. We are only discussing our seat-sharing issue,” he said.

However, soon after Ms. Sasikala issued her statement, the same leader said he was hopeful that the proposal would be revived.

“The AMMK has no choice now [but to join the alliance],” he said, hinting that the AIADMK, too, might now find reasons to compromise, given Ms. Sasikala’s exit from the political scene.

‘Need for momentum’

Another BJP leader said there was a need for momentum to take forward the alliance’s prospects in the election, and this announcement had given that momentum.

“Good things will happen,” he added.

The BJP felt the AMMK may play spoilsport in about 40 seats in central Tamil Nadu, where the Mukkulathor community might prefer voting for candidates fielded by the AMMK. The BJP’s proposal was based on this assessment.

BJP Tamil Nadu president L. Murugan welcomed Ms. Sasikala’s decision.

“We should welcome the reason mentioned by Ms. Sasikala for stepping aside from politics. It should be our endeavour to keep the DMK out of power. With this statement, she has destroyed the dreams of those who thought they could come to power by causing political confusion,” Mr. Murugan said.