Watch | Saris from Elampillai are growing popular

Elampillai is a nondescript town near Salem in Tamil Nadu. It is also a power loom weaving hub.

According to local proprietors, there are over 20,000 power looms in Elampillai. Saris produced here are gaining popularity thanks to social media.

Elampillai saris come in a variety of styles and colours. Most of the saris are soft-textured. They have a jacquard self-design that improves their drape. They cost anywhere between ₹400 to ₹1,700.