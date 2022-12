December 24, 2022 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

Former IAS officer M. Rajendran, who has won the Sahitya Akademi award for the year 2022 for this Tamil Novel “Kaala Paani” called on Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at Raj Bhavan, Chennai on Friday. He also met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat.