GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Run more shuttle services between Kilambakkam bus terminus and Vandalur railway station, says Chief Secretary

January 10, 2024 01:09 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena at the review meeting on Tuesday.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena at the review meeting on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Tuesday asked officials to ensure that more shuttle services are operated between the newly inaugurated Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam and Vandalur railway station.

Chairing a review meeting on the operations at the terminus, he asked officials to carry out works to improve the traffic junctions at Vandalur and Ayanancheri. He instructed the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to complete the accessibility related work at the new bus terminus to help persons with disabilities.

It was suggested during the meeting that the operations of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and omni buses can be shifted to the terminus after Pongal.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.