Ruling party’s RS member loses Jamaath patron post

A federation of Jamaaths in Ranipet on Tuesday decided to remove former Minister and AIADMK Rajya Sabha member A. Mohammedjan from the post of patron of Jamaaths. They were upset with his decision to vote in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill [now a law] in Parliament.
Representatives of the Jamaaths felt Mr. Mohammedjan had betrayed the interests of Muslims by voting in favour of the legislation, which sought to confine the grant of citizenship to non-Muslims from three neighbouring countries.
The Jamaaths’ members are planning to gherao the legislator at his residence on Friday.
M. Mohammed Hassan, a member of Anaithu Jamaath Kootamaippu (Federation of Jamaaths), told The Hindu that Mr. Mohammedjan did not “utter a word” against the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.
“The legislation is against minorities, Sri Lankan Tamils in particular,” Mr. Hassan said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.