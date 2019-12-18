Ruling party’s RS member loses Jamaath patron post

A federation of Jamaaths in Ranipet on Tuesday decided to remove former Minister and AIADMK Rajya Sabha member A. Mohammedjan from the post of patron of Jamaaths. They were upset with his decision to vote in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill [now a law] in Parliament.

Representatives of the Jamaaths felt Mr. Mohammedjan had betrayed the interests of Muslims by voting in favour of the legislation, which sought to confine the grant of citizenship to non-Muslims from three neighbouring countries.

The Jamaaths’ members are planning to gherao the legislator at his residence on Friday.

M. Mohammed Hassan, a member of Anaithu Jamaath Kootamaippu (Federation of Jamaaths), told The Hindu that Mr. Mohammedjan did not “utter a word” against the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

“The legislation is against minorities, Sri Lankan Tamils in particular,” Mr. Hassan said.