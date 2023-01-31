Ruckus at public hearing on Kalaignar Pen Memorial as activists raise concerns

January 31, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The public hearing on the proposed pen memorial for former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was marked by disruptions on Tuesday as groups supporting the construction of the monument created ruckus while opposing views were presented.

Around 30 persons, including activists and representatives of fishers’ associations, put forth their opinions at Kalaivanar Arangam on the memorial proposed to be built about 360 metres into the Bay of Bengal off the Marina coast. The project falls in the Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZ) IA, II, and IV(A) areas.

T.D. Babu, a marine biologist, said that according to the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), about 40% of the Tamil Nadu coast is unstable and the State has been losing its sandy beaches, which are vital to provide a buffer. He said concrete structures would accelerate erosion along the beach.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Babu said light pollution near the coast would be a menace to not only sea turtles but also all other marine organisms, whose physiology is based on photosynthesis. Further, the ocean currents and silt would pose problems to the memorial itself.

S. Mugilan, an environmental rights activist, opposed the construction of the memorial and asked why the 383-page draft Rapid Environmental Impact Assessment was published only in English and not in Tamil. As supporters of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) raised commotion while Mr. Mugilan was speaking, his microphone was switched off.

Mr. Mugilan, who sat in dharna on the stage, was removed by the police.

“The memorial is necessary, there is no alternative to that. This is not an industrial project, it’s a political project,” said Thirumurugan Gandhi, founder of the May 17 Movement. He said the authorities must take note of issues with rising sea levels as detailed in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report. “Anna library, Valluvar Kottam, Poompuhar talk of our history. The Thiruvalluvar statue was erected on an existing rock, not in the sea,” he said.

Prabhakaran Veerarasu of Poovulagin Nanbargal, an environmental organisation, said the latest IPCC report mentioned Chennai six times, highlighting the sensitivity of the city’s coastal ecosystem. Cautioning against sea intrusion and the increase in saltwater along the areas where fishermen live, Mr. Prabhakaran said the memorial should be built elsewhere on land, and not in the sea.

‘Statue will be broken’

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Tuesday said the pen memorial would affect the environment and 13 fisher villages. He said the statue would be demolished if it was built on the Marina beach. “Build the statue anywhere on land, but not in the sea,” he said.