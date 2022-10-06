Kalaignar Pen Monument: Centre asks T.N. to submit report in four years

‘Design should not be isolated from local architecture and motifs’

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has asked the State to submit the final Environment Impact EIA/EMA report within four years on the DMK government’s plan to construct the Muthamizh Arignar Dr. Kalaignar Pen Monument in the Bay of Bengal.

“You are required to submit the final EIA/EMA report prepared by consultants, accredited with the Quality Council of India/National Accreditation Board of Education and Training, to the Ministry within four years for consideration of CRZ clearance,” a communication dated September 27 from the Ministry said. In the terms of reference (TOR), the Ministry said public hearing should be conducted as per procedure laid in EIA notification 2006 with adequate representation from the fishermen community.

As a specific TOR, the Ministry said design should not be isolated from the local architecture and motifs, which shall be appropriately incorporated in the design to portray Indian heritage, in a place of tourist importance. The State government has said the project would cost ₹81 crore.

“Impact of the proposed structure on the shoreline accretion/erosion, examination of impact of marine life, fishing vessel movement and marine patrol during construction and operation phase, details of fishing activity and likely impacts on the fishing activity due to the project should be submitted,” said the specific TOR.