Rising polymer prices pose new challenge for MSMEs in Tamil Nadu

Adding to their woe is an acute shortage of the raw material

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Tamil Nadu, which spent huge sums on raw material procurement after the lockdown was lifted, face a new challenge: the rising polymer price and a huge shortage of the material.

With the Tamil Nadu going to the polls, these units feel they are being orphaned, and any further delay in relief will worsen their lot. R. Selvam, a plastic components manufacturer at the Thirumudivakkam Industrial Estate, says there is an acute shortage of polymers, especially engineering polymers such as nylons, polybutylene terephthalate, polyacetal and polycarbonate that are used in the automotive industry.

“All the raw materials mentioned are imported from various countries. We have been experiencing the shortage for the past 5-6 months owing to the gap in demand and supply, and issues of logistics,” he says.

Mr. Selvam says Indian companies making commodity polymers such as polyolefins and polypropylene have increased their prices significantly for no major reason. He suggests that the government regulate the prices until the demand and supply return to the normal levels. The government can also reduce the import duty and restrict the exports of the locally made polymers.

This particular raw material is a key component for industries like automotive, aerospace, electrical and electronics and home appliances.

A.N. Rajasekar of the Oragadam Industrial Estate, says the high cost is affecting the units’ working capital. “Buyers are not willing to take the impact,” says Renny Jose, managing partner of Core Plasto Enterprises, which operates from the Guindy Industrial Estate.

K. Jagadeesan, secretary of the SIPCOT Pillaipakkam Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association, says his business requires over 300 tonnes of polymer a month. “We have been making dashboard parts for an automobile major. The high price, coupled with the shortage, has affected our export market,” he says. He wants the government to form a price regulatory council to control the abnormal price increase and help the units meet their requirements from alternative sources.

S. Senthil Kumar, a supplier of polymers from the Thirumudivakkam Industrial Estate, explains that the situation worsened in the last one month owing to the cold wave that gripped Texas, U.S., where many companies have halted production. The market is good, but MSMEs have to cut production for want of raw materials.