Review meeting held in T.N. ahead of monsoon

Ahead of the northeast monsoon, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements and precautionary measures being taken to avoid untoward incidents.

Circulars have been issued to District Collectors, underlining the need to reduce loss of life during natural calamities through various precautionary measures by the State Disaster Management Authority and coordination among stakeholders, including volunteers.

A 24-hour, State-level toll-free helpline — 1070 — functioning from the State Emergency Operations Centre at Ezhilagam in Chennai, has been monitoring the weather conditions across the State day and night. Likewise, the district-level helpline, 1077, has been functioning in all districts.

A total of 30,759 first responders, including 9,162 women, have been identified to extend help in 4,399 sites deemed vulnerable. Further, 8,624 persons have been identified as skilled to save livestock.

TN-SMART, a mobile application, has been providing updates from State government agencies with regard to the precautionary measures taken and pointers to be followed by the general public, among others. The circular to the Collectors has also detailed the steps to be taken by the general public to protect themselves from lightning and thunder.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Satyagopal, Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra and Disaster Management Director D. Jagannathan were present at the review meeting.