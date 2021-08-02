Retail sales in vegetable, flower markets banned in Madurai

Collector warns sealing of shops if COVID-19 norms are violated

After instructing major temples to ban entry of devotees till August 8, Madurai district Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, has directed major vegetable, flower and fruits markets to suspend retail sale with immediate effect.

The Collector, who is also the chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, warned of closure of the vegetable and fruits market and flower market in Mattuthavani and the wholesale vegetable market in Paravai, if the traders failed to follow the standard operating procedures.

Dr. Sekhar said that crowding should be avoided in the markets. All those who enter the markets should wear face masks and also maintain physical distance. If the traders fail to ensure these measures, the markets will be closed down.

Similarly, the Collector asked textile shops, supermarkets and other commercial establishments to follow the COVID SOPs.

Commercial establishments in Veli Streets, Masi Streets, Chithirai Streets, Goripalayam, Arasaradi, Kalavasal By-pass Road, and Kamarajar Salai are expected to attract huge crowd in view of the festival days ahead.

The shops should not allow those who are not wearing face masks. Those shops and commercial establishments that are found violating the SOPs would be sealed under the provisions of Disaster Management Act, the Collector said.

Meanwhile, 22 temples in the district banned entry of devotees from Monday till August 8.

Among them are Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Kallazhagar Temple and Pazhamuthir Solai Murugan Temple at Azhagarkoil, Sundaramahalingam Temple atop Sathuragiri hills, Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple, Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Tirupparankundram, Pandi Muneeswarar temple, Vandiyur Mariamman Temple, Muktheeswarar Temple, Chithira Radha Vallaba Temple at Kuruvithurai, Narasingaperumal Temple at Othakadai, and Prasanna Venkatesa Perumal Temple in Tallakulam.