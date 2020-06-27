Restriction on vehicle movement affects workers in Namakkal

Restriction on vehicle movement between districts has affected the workers from Namakkal district who were forced to cross the district border at Karungalpalayam check-post on foot and take autorickshaws to reach their work place in Erode district.
After the State government imposed restriction on inter-district travel from Thursday, a large number of workers from Pallipalayam, Kumarapalayam and Tiruchengodu areas, who work in powerlooms, workshops, construction sector and in unorganised sectors, face difficulty in reaching their work place in Erode district. In the absence of bus service, many enter the district on two-wheelers while many walk for 2 km from Pallipalayam to Karungalpalayam and board autorickshaws. Many workers said that they have to spend a minimum of ₹30 to ₹50 a day for autorickshaws in reaching the city and returning to the check-post in the evening.
Since two-wheelers were stopped at the check-post and sent back by the police, many prefer to walk and board the available autorickshaws to reach their workplace. The long queue at the check-post in the morning is also delaying vehicle movement as workers said that they are unable to reach their destinations on time.
The same situation also prevailed at check-posts at Parisal Thurai Junction on Karur Bypass Road, Noyyal River at Kodumudi and at Lakshmi Nagar in Bhavani.
