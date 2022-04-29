Residents facing eviction demand houses

Nearly 200 families live in makeshift tenements in Sathyavani Muthu Nagar

Nearly 200 families live in makeshift tenements in Sathyavani Muthu Nagar

A section of residents of Sathyavani Muthu Nagar, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), petitioned Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) demanding allocation of houses.

The residents were part of nearly 200 families who protested their eviction from the banks of the Cooum and continued to reside in makeshift tenements for the past two years. G. Selva, secretary, Chennai Central district unit of CPI(M), said that although assurances were made by the government on different occasions to allocate houses to them within the city limits, preferably at the TNUHDB apartments in K.P. Park, it was not done despite multiple appeals.

Residents from the area and CPI(M) functionaries met TNUHDB Managing Director M. Govinda Rao, who assured swift action on the issue.