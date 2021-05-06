Research team from Ganga Hospital bags international award

The Spine research team of Coimbatore-based Ganga Hospital has bagged the prestigious North American Spine Society's award for the third consecutive year.

This year, the team has won the award for the research ‘Why do modic changes result in poor clinical outcomes? - Novel insights from proteomic analysis of lumbar discs with modic changes’, according to a hospital release. Headed by S.Rajasekaran, the team has been performing pioneering research in the field of spine surgery.

The award is presented jointly by North American Spine Society and The Spine Journal, an international journal. The award-winning paper is published in the journal and the winning team would be invited to take part in the meeting of the Society to be held in USA.

Many patients who have low back pain do not cope up well both with medical and surgical treatment while others do well. The study analysed the biological basis of the poor outcome among some patients, the release said.