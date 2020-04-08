Tamil Nadu

Report sought on Dharmapuri incident

The SHRC has sought a report from the Director-General of Police over police personnel allegedly vandalising the vehicle of a person who defied the lockdown in Dharmapuri district.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report in this regard, the SHRC acting chairperson D. Jayachandran has called for a report from the DGP and the SP in two weeks.

According to the media report, police personnel vandalised vehicles found to be violating the prohibitory orders on Netaji Bypass in Dharmapuri last week.

