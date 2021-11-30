Tamil Nadu

Remove duty on cotton imports: Stalin urges Centre

M.K. Stalin  

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urged Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday to direct the Ministries concerned to remove the 11% import duty on cotton. He pitched for reducing the minimum lot at e-auction.

In a letter, he also sought the extension of 5% interest subvention to spinning mills for cotton procurement during the peak season (December-March). Mr. Stalin said he had received a representation from the apparel manufacturers on cotton and yarn price volatility and its impact on the prices of fabrics and garments. Tamil Nadu accounted for one-third of India’s textile business.

“The crisis has led to mass cancellation of export orders and hardships in the fulfilment of long-term export commitments. If this situation is not reined in, a large number of apparel and home textile units may soon become unviable, resulting in closure and large-scale unemployment and industrial unrest,” he said.

One of the major reasons for the cotton price volatility was the 5% basic customs duty, 5% agriculture infrastructure development cess and 10% social welfare cess imposed in the Union Budget for 2021-22. This amounted to an overall import duty of 11%, he said.

Mr. Stalin said another reason for the cotton price increase was the bulk discount offered by the Cotton Corporation of India to traders who procured almost 70% of minimum support price cotton auctioned at a lower rate during the cotton season. Then the traders speculated on the market. He requested Mr. Goyal to remove the 11% import duty; cut the minimum lot at e-auction to 500 bales; and give priority to yarn manufacturers in cotton procurement over traders.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2021 2:04:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/remove-duty-on-cotton-imports-stalin-urges-centre/article37762731.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY