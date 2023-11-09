Remote tribal hamlets near Amirthi RF in Vellore to get bitumen road soon

November 09, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - VELLORE

The District Rural Development Agency on Thursday began the work to lay bitumen road on the stretch between Naganathi and Thonaiyankollai tribal hamlets atop Jarthankollai hillock in Vellore district.

Accompanied by S. Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer (DFO), Vellore , and K. Aarthi, Project Director (DRDA), Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian laid the foundation for the work on the hillock.

DRDA officials said the stretch was formed as a pathway way back in 1925 by the British to monitor the thick forest areas. Since then, the pathway has been used by the tribals in the hillock. “Based on a resolution passed by the village panchayat, the proposal was sent to the Forest Department, which was received in April 2023,” M. Kavitha, Assistant Engineer (A.E), Kaniyambadi block (Vellore), told The Hindu.

Located on the northern side of Jawadhu Hills with deciduous forests, the Thuthikadu village panchayat has at least six small hamlets in the Jarthankollai hillock. Around 650 residents are living in these hamlets. Corn, groundnut, banana, sugarcane and millets are cultivated here. “We used to take the sick and pregnant women in sling cloth to the government hospital at Anaicut, the nearest facility available around 20 km from the hamlets, all these years. Once laid, the road will end that ordeal for us,” said K. Muthammal, a resident.

Every day, on an average, three bus services are operated up to Naganathi hamlet. From Naganathi, residents have to walk 7 km on the rocky pathway atop the hill to reach Thonaiyankollai hamlet. Further upwards, they have to cover another 2.5 km to reach Jarthankollai village where the village panchayat office and government primary school are located.

At present, the tribals take a detour of 30 km through Amirthi Main Road in Anaicut to reach Vellore town for facilities like Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC), government high school, fair price shop, banks, ATMs and government offices. The detour is mainly due to a proper road from the hillock to Kaniyambadi town.

As per plan, DRDA officials said the Forest Department had allowed laying a 20-ft-wide bitumen road that includes a 10-ft-wide carriageway at a cost of ₹11.50 crore. It will help to operate regular bus services to these hamlets for the first time. As a major portion of the pathway is located across the Naganathi river, four minor bridges and eight culverts will be built to prevent water stagnation. Also, sidewalls will be built at two spots on the route due to its steep slope. It will ensure the safety of motorists. The entire work will be completed in nine months.