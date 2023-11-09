HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Remote tribal hamlets near Amirthi RF in Vellore to get bitumen road soon

DRDA officials said the stretch was formed as a pathway way back in 1925 by the British to monitor the thick forest areas

November 09, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian laying the foundation stone for the ₹11.50 crore bitumen road work between Naganathi and Thonaiyankollai tribal hamlets near Amirthi RF in Vellore. S. Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer, and K. Aarthi, Project Director (DRDA), are also seen.

Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian laying the foundation stone for the ₹11.50 crore bitumen road work between Naganathi and Thonaiyankollai tribal hamlets near Amirthi RF in Vellore. S. Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer, and K. Aarthi, Project Director (DRDA), are also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The District Rural Development Agency on Thursday began the work to lay bitumen road on the stretch between Naganathi and Thonaiyankollai tribal hamlets atop Jarthankollai hillock in Vellore district.

Accompanied by S. Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer (DFO), Vellore , and K. Aarthi, Project Director (DRDA), Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian laid the foundation for the work on the hillock.

DRDA officials said the stretch was formed as a pathway way back in 1925 by the British to monitor the thick forest areas. Since then, the pathway has been used by the tribals in the hillock. “Based on a resolution passed by the village panchayat, the proposal was sent to the Forest Department, which was received in April 2023,” M. Kavitha, Assistant Engineer (A.E), Kaniyambadi block (Vellore), told The Hindu.

Located on the northern side of Jawadhu Hills with deciduous forests, the Thuthikadu village panchayat has at least six small hamlets in the Jarthankollai hillock. Around 650 residents are living in these hamlets. Corn, groundnut, banana, sugarcane and millets are cultivated here. “We used to take the sick and pregnant women in sling cloth to the government hospital at Anaicut, the nearest facility available around 20 km from the hamlets, all these years. Once laid, the road will end that ordeal for us,” said K. Muthammal, a resident.

Every day, on an average, three bus services are operated up to Naganathi hamlet. From Naganathi, residents have to walk 7 km on the rocky pathway atop the hill to reach Thonaiyankollai hamlet. Further upwards, they have to cover another 2.5 km to reach Jarthankollai village where the village panchayat office and government primary school are located.

At present, the tribals take a detour of 30 km through Amirthi Main Road in Anaicut to reach Vellore town for facilities like Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC), government high school, fair price shop, banks, ATMs and government offices. The detour is mainly due to a proper road from the hillock to Kaniyambadi town.

As per plan, DRDA officials said the Forest Department had allowed laying a 20-ft-wide bitumen road that includes a 10-ft-wide carriageway at a cost of ₹11.50 crore. It will help to operate regular bus services to these hamlets for the first time. As a major portion of the pathway is located across the Naganathi river, four minor bridges and eight culverts will be built to prevent water stagnation. Also, sidewalls will be built at two spots on the route due to its steep slope. It will ensure the safety of motorists. The entire work will be completed in nine months.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.