February 25, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department on Saturday said a government order has been issued to provide a compensation of over ₹201 crore to 2,60,909 farmers who were affected due to the heavy rain in the southern districts in December. Steps have be taken to transfer the relief amount directly to the farmers bank accounts, according to a statement.