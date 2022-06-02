Release Eelam Tamils lodged in Tiruchi special camp: Anbumani

It is a human rights violation to keep them in special camps without any reason, says PMK leader

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday said that the Eelam Tamil refugees lodged in special camp in Tiruchi Central Jail should be released immediately by the State Government.

Dr. Anbumani said the Eelam Tamils have been on a fast-unto-death for the 13th straight day inside the jail demanding that they be released immediately.

“The health of three people is in danger. There are no complaints against those in special camps. They face no cases. If they are released, they want to go back to their homeland and live with their relatives. It is human rights violation to keep them in special camps without any reason,” said Dr. Anbumani.

He claimed a special camp was worse than a jail. “It is not fit for human beings to live. Despite assurances that they would be released soon, they have not been released. Chief Minister Stalin has taken several steps for the welfare of Eelam Tamils. It is not right to keep them there indefinitely. They should be released immediately,” he said.