Registration for SRM B.Tech entrance exam begins

April 24, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has begun online registration for B.Tech entrance examination, SRMJEEE 2022 (SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination). Candidates who qualify in the exam are eligible for admission to various programmes offered in SRMIST at Kattankulathur (Main Campus), Ramapuram, Delhi – NCR, Vadapalani, and Trichy; SRM University, Sonepat– Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh. For further details visit www.srmist.edu.in

The common entrance exam will be held through remote proctored online mode in three phases in January, April and June annually.

Last year, over 7,100 job offers were made to students. SRMIST offers a wide range of scholarships as well. To apply and for more details, visit www.srmist.edu.in.

