HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK issues legal notice to Annamalai seeking ₹500 crore damages and unconditional apology

The notice sent by Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson on behalf of the party and Mr. Stalin demanded that the apology should be published with the same prominence in “any national English newspaper and regional Tamil newspaper, all national and regional TV channels, as well as on your social media pages”

April 16, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The ruling DMK on Sunday sent a legal notice to BJP state president K. Annamalai asking him to tender an unconditional public apology for his recent speech and corruption allegations against DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and pay damages to the tune of ₹500 crores within 48 hours.

The notice sent by Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson on behalf of the party and Mr. Stalin demanded that the apology should be published with the same prominence in “any national English newspaper and regional Tamil newspaper, all national and regional TV channels, as well as on your social media pages.”

The notice called upon Mr. Annamalai to remove the offending video of the said media address titled ‘DMK files’ found on his social media pages including his Facebook page.

“Failing which our client will be constrained to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against you and your properties, holding you personally liable for all costs and consequences arising therefrom,” the notice said.

Recalling the allegations that “DMK has looted people’s money in an incomparable level and it far exceeds that of Robert Clive”, the notice said such statements were prima facie defamatory and baseless.

Mr. Stalin was quoted as saying in the notice that courts had held that when allegations were made against an individual that attacks his character or reputation, even an individual in public life, the allegations had to be on the basis of verifiable facts.

“In the present case, you have offered no basis for your allegations and therefore, you have not met the legal threshold for verification. In such a situation, you are liable to be prosecuted in law for defamation. You are therefore liable to pay compensation for damages suffered by the party and the party president to their good name and impeccable reputation,” the notice said.

According to the notice, the damages are tentatively valued at ₹200 crores for the reputation of the party president and ₹300 crores for the reputation of the party.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.