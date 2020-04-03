Tamil Nadu

Ration cardholders to get dole at doorstep

The State government has decided to distribute the ₹1,000 cash aid to rice family cardholders at their doorsteps when the tokens are given to them to collect rations, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Friday.

Mr. Palaniswami told journalists in Chennai that since there was a possibility of crowding at the time of collecting financial assistance at ration shops, the money component would be distributed while the tokens were given. As for those who were not in a position to collect the assistance, they could do so till the end of this month.

In another decision, he said since journalists were involved in spreading awareness about COVID-19 and highlighting the government’s actions, a special assistance of ₹3,000 each would be distributed to accredited journalists.

