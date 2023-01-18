HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramajeyam murder case: Suspects subjected to lie-detector test

12 suspects in the 2012 murder of T.N. Minister K.N. Nehru’s brother, are undergoing a lie-detector test on Wednesday, conducted by a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory

January 18, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Investigation Team of the Crime Branch CID has commenced the process of subjecting 12 suspects in the Ramajeyam murder case to a lie-detector test, police sources said on Wednesday. The case related

The suspects, who were identified based on statements of witnesses or evidence gathered so far in the case, would be put on polygraph sessions by a team deputed by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory. The accused persons, involved in the committing of the 2012 murder, belonged to Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Dindigul areas, the sources added.

The consent of the suspects stating that they were willing to undergo the lie detector test has been obtained, the sources added.

Ramajeyam, brother of Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, was murdered and his body was found close to the banks of the Cauvery river near Thiruvarlarcholai on the outskirts of Tiruchi on March 29, 2012.  

Related Topics

police / murder / Tamil Nadu / investigation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.