Ramajeyam murder case: Four more suspects give consent to undergo polygraph test

November 17, 2022 04:29 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Four more suspects in the K.N. Ramajeyam murder case gave their consent to the Judicial Magistrate Court-VI on Thursday to undergo a polygraph test that is to be conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

The four suspects appeared before the Court and gave their consent for the test, which is to be done as part of the investigation into the 2012 murder case. Eight suspects had already given their consent to the court recently, to subject themselves to the polygraph test. One of the suspects did not want the test to be done on him. The SIT had prepared a list of 13 suspects to conduct a polygraph test and had filed a petition in this regard in the court earlier.

Medical tests would be conducted on the 12 suspects soon and the report would be submitted to the court, said the SIT sources. The court adjourned the next hearing to November 21.

Ramajeyam, brother of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, was murdered and his body was found close to the banks of the Cauvery river near Thiruvarlarcholai on the outskirts of Tiruchi on March 29, 2012.