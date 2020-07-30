Tamil Nadu

Ramadoss slams tying of saffron flag to Anna statue

S. Ramadoss

Invoke Goondas Act against the miscreants, he says

PMK founder S. Ramadoss condemned the act of tying the saffron flag to the statue of Annadurai in Kuzhithurai, Kanniyakumari district.

In a tweet, he termed it as hate politics. It was an act which insulted political leaders, he said and asked what benefit people would get by doing this.

“Ideology must be faced and opposed by ideology. By tying a flag to Anna, his ideology cannot be changed. Those involved in this act and those who motivated them should be arrested under Goondas Act,” Dr. Ramadoss added.

