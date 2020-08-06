Ramadoss seeks Chief Minister, School Education Minister’s intervention in teacher recruitment issue

PMK Founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and School Education Minister K.A Sengottaiyan to direct the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) to take back its appeal in the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court directive to prepare a new list in the appointment of postgraduate teachers across schools.
In a statement, he pointed out that 83 candidates from the Most Backward Classes and 5 candidates from Scheduled Castes lost the opportunity because of improper implementation of the reservation policy.
Mr. Ramadoss pointed out that the Madras High Court direction on March 19, is yet to be implemented by TRB and it has gone on an appeal in the Supreme Court. He said the State government should not be a spectator to such social injustices.
Mr. Ramadoss said the TRB going for an appeal, shows that it officials have some vendetta against the MBC. He also called for an enquiry into the functioning of the TRB and officials, and said to sack those who are acting against the principles of social justice.
Mr. Ramadoss also questioned why DMK president M.K. Stalin, who has assumed the role of safe-guarder of social justice, has kept quiet on the issue. “Is it because those who are affected are Vanniyars and other MBCs,” he asked.
Mr. Ramadoss said all parties should have come together on this issue, like the way they did in the case of OBC reservations in medical admissions.
