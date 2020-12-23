Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ shoot postponed after few crew members test positive for coronavirus

“Superstar Rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative,” Sun Pictures said through a message on its official twitter page

The shooting of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, being produced by Kalanithi Maran under his Sun Pictures banner, has been postponed after four crew members tested COVID-19 positive.

“Superstar Rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative,” Sun Pictures said through a message on its official twitter page. According to the tweet, during routine testing at the Annaatthe shoot, four crew members have tested positive for Covid-19. To ensure utmost safety Annaatthe shooting has been postponed, it said.

Last week, Rajinikanth took a chartered flight from Chennai to Hyderabad for the shoot. He was accompanied by his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush. Directed by Siruthai Siva, major portions of the film are being shot at the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad.