Rajinikanth meets brother, seeks blessings ahead of political plunge

Days after he made an announcement regarding his entry into politics, actor Rajinikanth travelled to Bengaluru on Sunday to visit his brother. Photographs shared by his PR team showed the actor meeting with his brother Sathyanarayana Rao, and seeking his blessings, ahead of his political plunge.
Earlier this month, the actor had said that he would be floating a political party in January to contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and an announcement regarding the same is expected on December 31.
Mr. Rajinkanth had said that in the upcoming elections, he expected to achieve a big victory with the support of the people. “Spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu that will bring transparency, honesty...politics with no corruption and one that is free of caste and religious bias,” he had said, earlier in a tweet.
