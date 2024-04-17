Rajesh Das’ plea to exempt him from surrendering | Madras High Court reserves orders

April 17, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, April 19, 2024, reserved its orders on former special Director General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das’s plea to exempt him from surrendering before Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate, since he had been convicted and sentenced to three years of imprisonment for having made sexual advances towards a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

Justice M. Dhandapani also deferred his order on the former special DGP’s other plea to suspend his sentence and grant bail until the disposal of a civil revision petition filed by him before the High Court challenging the trial court’s June 16, 2023 verdict, which was confirmed by the Villupuram Principal District Court on February 12, 2024.

The verdict was deferred after hearing the arguments advanced by Senior Counsel R. John Sathyan for the convict and Additional Public Prosecutor R. Muniyapparaj.