GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rajesh Das’ plea to exempt him from surrendering | Madras High Court reserves orders

The Court also deferred orders on the former police officer’s other plea to suspend the sentence imposed on him and grant bail until the disposal of his revision petition

April 17, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Former special DGP Rajesh Das who has been convicted for sexual harassment charges. File photograph

Former special DGP Rajesh Das who has been convicted for sexual harassment charges. File photograph | Photo Credit: PTI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, April 19, 2024, reserved its orders on former special Director General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das’s plea to exempt him from surrendering before Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate, since he had been convicted and sentenced to three years of imprisonment for having made sexual advances towards a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

Justice M. Dhandapani also deferred his order on the former special DGP’s other plea to suspend his sentence and grant bail until the disposal of a civil revision petition filed by him before the High Court challenging the trial court’s June 16, 2023 verdict, which was confirmed by the Villupuram Principal District Court on February 12, 2024.

The verdict was deferred after hearing the arguments advanced by Senior Counsel R. John Sathyan for the convict and Additional Public Prosecutor R. Muniyapparaj.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / court administration / police / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.