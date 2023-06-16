HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three years jail for T.N. ex-Special DGP Rajesh Das for sexually harassing woman IPS officer on duty

Chief Judicial Magistrate M. Pushparani found Mr. Das guilty and sentenced him to undergo three years of Rigorous Imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹20,000. The then Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police Kannan was also found guilty of stopping the victim while she was proceeding to Chennai to lodge a complaint.

June 16, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Special DGP Rajesh Das appearing before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Villupuram on June 16, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Former Special DGP Rajesh Das appearing before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Villupuram on June 16, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

A local court in Villupuram on Friday, June 16, 2023 convicted Tamil Nadu ex-Special Director General of Police Rajesh Das in the case relating to the sexual harassment of a woman Superintendent of Police while on duty in February 2021.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter here

The incident occurred when he and the officer were part of the security arrangements for the then Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, during an election campaign.

ALSO READ
Rajesh Das moves CAT against his suspension

Chief Judicial Magistrate M. Pushparani found Mr. Das guilty and sentenced him to undergo three years of Rigorous Imprisonment under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and slapped a fine of ₹10,000. The court also sentenced him to three years of RI under section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman (Amendment) Act, 2002, and imposed a fine of ₹10,000. The sentences would run concurrently, Deputy Director of Prosecution Y. Amjad Ali said.

The CJM also found guilty the then Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police Kannan, who too was named in the FIR for stopping the woman police officer while she was proceeding to Chennai to lodge a complaint against Rajesh Das. The judge imposed a fine of ₹500 on him.

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department filed a 400-page chargesheet against Mr. Das in July 2021 and the trial commenced in the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Villupuram in 2021. During the trial, over 70 witnesses were examined.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.