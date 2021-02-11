Rajah Muthiah Medical and Dental Colleges to reopen from Friday

Annamalai University on Thursday announced that it will reopen the Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Rajah Muthiah Dental College and Rani Meyammai College of Nursing for postgraduates and Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI) for medical and dental courses, from Friday.

According to a release from University Registrar in-charge R. Gnanadevan, the colleges for undergraduates will reopen from Monday. It may be recalled that the students had launched an indefinite strike against higher fees.

When the students decided to boycott emergency services, Annamalai University closed its premises indefinitely and asked the students to vacate the hostels.

The Higher Education Department subsequently handed over the college to the Health Department and the government reduced the fee structure.