Put some effort in tackling pandemic, Stalin tells Tamil Nadu government

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday urged the State government to plan and increase medical facilities and take steps to stop the spread of COVID-19. He also accused the AIADMK government of being keen on “finalising tenders” and, moving only files that they were interested in.

In a statement, he said, “Instead of trying to please the BJP government at the Centre, please spend some time on tackling the pandemic and save the people of the State.”

The DMK president said the State had seen more cases during the fifth lockdown than in the fourth, and in the past one month alone, more than 27,000 people had been infected by COVID-19. “This shows that the lockdown has not been properly implemented,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said if the government had to tackle the pandemic, it should give people all essentials to ensure they stayed at home. “The government should provide ₹5,000 to families that have lost their livelihoods during the lockdown. Create a situation where people know that the government is going to take care of their necessities,” he said.

Pointing to an increasing number of cases in Chennai, he said the city alone had accounted for 279 deaths out of a total of 349 deaths. “There have been reports of many deaths not being counted as well. Why is there a discrepancy between the Corporation death figures and the health department’s death figures. Don’t both these departments come under this government?” he asked