Pulse polio drive

More than 2.29 lakh children from a day old to to five years will undergo pulse polio programme today, which will conducted in Anganwadi centres, rural health centres, Urban Primary Health Centres, government general hospitals in taluks and Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai.

Transit booths will function at major bus stands, railways stations, toll plazas, and check posts during the campaign day, to cover children who are travelling.

About 7,400 personnel from public health and anganwadi centres will participate in this one-day campaign. Health workers will conduct door-to-door campaign on March 11, according to a press note issued by Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.