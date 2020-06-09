Provide monetary relief to citizens for six months: Madurai MP

Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan said the Centre and State must give ₹7,500 and ₹5,000 respectively to the affected people as part of an economic package for six months.

After taking part in a protest by the CPI(M) held here on Tuesday, he said the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme must be extended to city limits and must compulsorily provide 200 days work until the economy stabilised. Adequate compensation must be provided to farmers to overcome the loss they had incurred during the lockdown.

“The Centre has used the time of the lockdown to provide many relaxations to industries, thus favouring large corporations and moving focus away from labourers on the ground,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu government must investigate the several alleged irregularities taking place at ration shops in the pretext of providing essentials to the public, he demanded.

The protest was held in seven locations across the district including one in Sellur in which over 50 people took part. and the protest involved physical distancing and sloganeering.