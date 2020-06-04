Tamil Nadu

Private schools finding innovative ways to collect school fees says Ramadoss, demands State action

The PMK founder said that private schools were tying up with financial institutions for fee collection and parents were being forced to pay back the amounts at high interest rates

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday said that private schools are finding innovative ways to collect fees by joining hands with financial institutions that fund the entire school fees and later, parents are forced to pay them back in instalments with high interest rates.

In a statement, he condemned the practice and alleged that private schools in the state have tied up with financial institutions and are forcing the parents to join these schemes.

Mr. Ramadoss pointed out that if there are 1,000 students in a school and if the average fee per student is ₹50,000, the financial institution will pay the entire ₹5 crore to the school and parents have to pay them back in 12 instalments. On the face of it, the scheme looks like it is beneficial to parents, however it is equal to the practice of usury, he added.

Even though the financial institution charges an interest of 12%, parents would end up paying 19.72% as interest at the end of 12-month instalments and schools won’t bear the interest, Mr. Ramadoss said.

He alleged that schools are charging an interest of 22.72% directly and indirectly on the fees.

The financial institution has pointed out that no documents are needed for availing of the loan, however if parents are unable to pay, they will freeze the certificates, Mr. Ramadoss said.

He pointed out that despite the State government directive on not collecting fees, schools are adopting different methods which is unjust, and must be stopped.

The State government should take strict action against private schools forcing parents to pay fees and finding innovative funding schemes and not just stop with warnings, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 4:34:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/private-schools-finding-innovative-ways-to-collect-school-fees-says-ramadoss-demands-state-action/article31747824.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY