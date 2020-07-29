Private firm near Tiruchi sealed for violating prohibitory orders

Revenue officials on Wednesday sealed Elfin E-Com Private Limited at Mannarpuram here after a large number of people were found inside the firm in violation of the prohibitory orders imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.

The action against the firm, whose owner Raja has been in the thick of controversy with a cheating case also having been registered against him in Tiruchi City Police limits recently, was taken based on the direction from the District Collector.

Police sources said they received information regarding the presence of a sizeable number of persons inside the firm. Those present inside were district level functionaries of Aram Makkal Nala Sangam, an organisation also run by Mr.Raja. .

The police officials found that the group was not following personal distancing norms.

The firm was sealed by Mohan, tahsildar, Tiruchi East, on the direction of the District Collector, an official said. A team of police personnel, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police, were at the spot when the firm was sealed.

Early this month, the Cantonment Police had registered a case against Mr. Raja and a few others on charges of assaulting, threatening and cheating a 30-year-old man who had invested ₹45 lakh in the firm. Mr. Raja had recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.