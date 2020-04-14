Prime Minister’s speech was a disappointment, says Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation was “as usual a disappointment to the people” since it completely missed the relief and help to be rendered during the period of the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3.

“People are not expecting advice alone from the Prime Minister. They need relief material, essential commodities and financial assistance to sustain themselves,” Mr Stalin said in a statement.

Mr Stalin pointed out that majority of the Indian population languished in poverty and unemployment, faced caste discrimination and they eked out a livelihood as daily wagers. “Their lives are shattered by the lockdown and what is the assistance extended by the Prime Minister to them? Does not the government have the responsibility to save them,” the DMK leader asked.

Arguing that China was able to overcome the pandemic not just by promulgating s lockdown, but by ensuring that all the relief reached people at home, Mr. Stalin said India should create a similar situation.

He said there was a justification in former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram’s argument that the Prime Minister could release ₹65,000 crore of the ₹30 lakh budget allocation for filling the stomachs of the people. “Is the Prime Minister not able to understand the truth even 21 days after the lockdown,” he asked.

Mr. Stalin said that while the Centre had not allotted the amount sought for by the State government, it had also suspended the MPLADS for two years and prevented the State governments from purchasing medical equipment directly.

“These decisions are not in the interest of the people. They want to know when are you going to supply medical equipment. When are you going to make a speech that will answer people’s question,” he wanted to know.