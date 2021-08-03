President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in the Nilgiris

Mr. Kovind is scheduled to visit the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington on Wednesday

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, arrived in the Nilgiris on Tuesday morning.

Mr. Kovind, who arrived by helicopter at the helipad in Theetukkal, was welcomed by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, TN Industries Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, Forest Minister and Coonoor MLA, K. Ramachandran and Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya.

As part of security protocol, roads leading into the town were blocked off for almost 30 minutes as police cleared the way for the President’s convoy to reach the Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam. Security was stepped up across the district and police personnel were posted at all major intersections and public spaces.

Mr. Kovind is scheduled to visit the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington on Wednesday.

In a press release, the district administration said the President and the Governor will stay in the Nilgiris till August 6.