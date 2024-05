Pregnant woman dies after falling off moving train near Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district

May 03, 2024 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - CUDDALORE

In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old pregnant woman died, after falling off a moving express train in Mampakkam near Vriddhachalam, in Cuddalore district, on Thursday (May 2, 2024) night.

The victim was identified as Kasturi, wife of Suresh of Melnilainallur near Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district.

Police said the couple, residing in Chennai along with their relatives, boarded the Kollam Express on Thursday evening to go to Melnilai Nallur, for a baby shower function organised by Kasturi’s family. When the train reached Mampakkam at around 8 p.m., Kasturi, who was standing near the washbasin in their compartment, reportedly fell from the moving train.

Relatives of Kasturi, who had accompanied the couple, frantically tried to pull the alarm chain in their compartment but their efforts went in vain. They then rushed to the adjacent compartment and pulled the alarm chain bringing the train to a halt. By then, the train had traversed several kilometres. The family tried searching for Kasturi on the tracks but did not succeed due to poor visibility. Subsequently, the family lodged a complaint with the Railway police at Vriddhachalam.

On Friday morning, the Railway police recovered Kasturi’s body at Poovanur. Further investigations are on.