Tamil Nadu

Pongal bonus for temple employees

Employees of temples under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in the group C and D categories will get a Pongal bonus of ₹1,000 each.

Around 4,000 employees, including those who make garlands, man ticket and prasadam counters, maniyakaars and bell boys, will benefit. Full-time, part-time and contractual employees, who have a minimum of 240 working days would be covered. An order was issued by the Department.

