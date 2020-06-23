Political leaders condemn death of father-son duo in Thoothukudi

DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who heads the Home Department, should take responsibility for the deaths of the father-son duo, P. Jayaraj, 60, and J. Bennix, 31, after they were arrested and lodged at Kovilpatti prison in Thoothukudi district.

They were picked up for violating lockdown restrictions and opening their shop. In a statement, Mr. Stalin said those responsible for the deaths should be punished. DMK MP Kanimozhi, representing the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha Constituency, urged the Collector to take severe action against those responsible. “Their families should be given adequate compensation,” she said.

In a letter to DGP J.K. Tripathy, she said transferring policemen to the Armed Reserve Unit would not render justice. “The police denied medical treatment to the son and father and suppressed from the magistrate that they were attacked them. This is a violation of human rights,” he said.

Call for CBI probe

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri demanded a CBI inquiry into the deaths, while MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the Madras High Court.

In a statement, he said the police personnel in Sattankulam were fully responsible for the deaths and a case should be filed against them immediately. Alleging that the procedure for lodging someone in jail was not followed in the case, he said the magistrate also remanded them without seeing them.

“That the police chose to remand them in Kovilpatti prison instead of those in Palayamkottai and Thoothukdui exposed the culpability of the police,” Mr. Vaiko said.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi founder Prof. M.H. Jawahirullah said the police officials should be tried for murder of the father and son.

“While speaking to his friends, Bennix described the assault in detail. He died in the hospital yesterday night. Jayaraj died on Tuesday. It is clear that both were killed as a result of police torture,” he said. Mr. Jawahirullah said the police officials concerned should be suspended immediately.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan said all those responsible should be immediately arrested and that they should not be let out on bail until the case has been conclusively investigated.