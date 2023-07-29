HamberMenu
Annamalai’s ‘En Mann En Makkal’ yatra covers a short distance on Day 1

Union Home Minister Amit Shah walked with other BJP leaders for about half a kilometre from the start point till the hotel where he was staying on Friday night

July 29, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - Rameswaram

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai during the yatra outside the Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram on Friday.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai during the yatra outside the Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai’s ‘En Mann En Makkal’ yatra, flagged off by party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, covered a short distance of nearly three kilometres on Day One and ended at Sri Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram.

Mr. Shah walked with Mr. Annamalai and other BJP leaders for about half a kilometre from the start point till the hotel where he was staying on Friday night.

Mr. Annamalai continued the walk, accompanied by hundreds of cadre, till the west tower of the temple. At the end point, he boarded the bus specially designed for his roadshow and thanked the cadre for their participation.

Mr. Shah released a booklet on the contributions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre to Tamil Nadu in the last nine years. The booklet will be distributed to a section of the members of the public throughout the yatra.

Improper communication

More than 100 lensmen covering the launch of the yatra had to briefly undergo a stampede-like situation due to change of plans and improper communication.

While separate platforms were erected for the flagging off and for the lensmen to cover, this was changed.

The yatra was flagged off from the road and Mr. Shah started walking immediately. The personnel in-charge of the Home Minister’s security had to immediately clear all the lensmen forcefully from the path.

