GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Policeman dies in road accident in Tirupattur district; T.N. CM offers condolences

The CM, in a statement, also said the government would extend assistance to the family after obtaining permission from the ECI

Published - May 10, 2024 04:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 43-year-old policeman died on the spot on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway near Natrampalli in Tirupattur district on May 8, 2024 (Thursday), when his two-wheeler hit a mini truck.

Grade I police constable V. Arumugam, attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing was on his way to Vaniyambadi on his two-wheeler, whena Bengaluru-bound mini truck hit him at Elarapatti.

The policeman died on the spot. In a statement issued on Friday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death and said that it was a irreparable loss to the police force and the deceased’s family.

After obtaining the approval of the Election Commission of India, the government would extend assistance to the family of the deceased, the CM said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / police / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.