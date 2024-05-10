Policeman dies in road accident in Tirupattur district; T.N. CM offers condolences

A 43-year-old policeman died on the spot on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway near Natrampalli in Tirupattur district on May 8, 2024 (Thursday), when his two-wheeler hit a mini truck.

Grade I police constable V. Arumugam, attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing was on his way to Vaniyambadi on his two-wheeler, whena Bengaluru-bound mini truck hit him at Elarapatti.

The policeman died on the spot. In a statement issued on Friday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death and said that it was a irreparable loss to the police force and the deceased’s family.

After obtaining the approval of the Election Commission of India, the government would extend assistance to the family of the deceased, the CM said.