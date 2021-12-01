Tamil Nadu

Police told to curb rowdyism, gutkha sale

Pressing issue: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin meeting with senior police officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday.  

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday directed the police to curb rowdyism and sale of ganja, drugs, etc., in the State.

Chairing a review meeting of senior police officers at the Secretariat in Chennai, Mr. Stalin asked the police to mount surveillance on rowdy elements and drug peddlers who had come to adverse notice in the recent past, police sources said.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Home Secretary S.K. Prabhakar, Director-General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu, Chennai Police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal, ADGP (Law & Order) P. Thamarai Kannan, ADGP (Intelligence) S. Davidson Devasirvatham among others participated in the meeting.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2021 1:31:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/police-told-to-curb-rowdyism-gutkha-sale/article37781091.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY