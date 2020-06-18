Police raid guest house in Villupuram, rescue two women

The Kottakuppam police on Wednesday night raided a guest house and rescued two women who were allegedly forced into sex work under the guise of working as staff in a spa.
The police arrested the guest house owner R. Chandruji of Solai Nagar in Puducherry, his friend S. Vijay Kumar and the guest house watchman Anil Joseph of Delhi.
Police said following a tip-off, a team raided the guest house at Thandarayankuppam on the East Coast Road and found that a prostitution racket was being run in a spa in the guest house.
Chandruji, who allegedly forced the women into sex work, was apprehended from the place. He confessed to the police that he lured women by promising jobs in the spa.
The two women were rescued and sent to a government-run home in the district. A case was booked against the accused under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, 134 of Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and 51 of Disaster Management Act, 2005.
The guest house was sealed and the accused were remanded in custody.
