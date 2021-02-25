PM Modi meets 105-year-old organic farmer

R. Pappammal, the organic farmer from Thekkampatti was recently conferred with the Padma Shri award

Following his election campaign at Coimbatore on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met R. Pappammal, the 105-year-old organic farmer from Thekkampatti who was recently conferred with the Padma Shri award.

According to BJP's State Agriculture Wing president G.K. Nagaraj, Mr. Modi met her backstage at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex grounds and the meeting lasted for about five minutes.

The Prime Minister shared images of the meeting with Ms. Pappammal on his Facebook and Instagram pages on Thursday evening. "In Coimbatore earlier today, met the remarkable R. Pappammal Ji. She’s been conferred the Padma Shri for exceptional work in agriculture and organic farming," the caption read.