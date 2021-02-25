Tamil Nadu

PM Modi meets 105-year-old organic farmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with R. Pappammal who was recently conferred with the Padma Shri award.  

Following his election campaign at Coimbatore on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met R. Pappammal, the 105-year-old organic farmer from Thekkampatti who was recently conferred with the Padma Shri award.

Watch | The 105-year-old grandma who was awarded Padma Shri

According to BJP's State Agriculture Wing president G.K. Nagaraj, Mr. Modi met her backstage at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex grounds and the meeting lasted for about five minutes.

The Prime Minister shared images of the meeting with Ms. Pappammal on his Facebook and Instagram pages on Thursday evening. "In Coimbatore earlier today, met the remarkable R. Pappammal Ji. She’s been conferred the Padma Shri for exceptional work in agriculture and organic farming," the caption read.

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2021 11:33:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/pm-modi-meets-105-year-old-organic-farmer/article33935829.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY