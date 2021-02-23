Coimbatore

Watch | The 105-year-old grandma who was awarded Padma Shri

Meet R Pappammal, an organic farmer from Coimbatore. She is 105-years-old and was awarded the Padma Shri this year for popularising organic farming. Pappammal comes from a generation of farmers who believe in doing the hard work themselves. She owns a 2.5-acre farm in her village Thekkampatti. Over the years, she has worked closely with the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

Read more here: Padma Shri at 105, meet the Coimbatore grandma who is giving a leg up to organic farming

