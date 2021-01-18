PM, CM should get vaccinated first, says Congress MP

Virudhunagar MP and Congress Parliamentary Party whip B. Manickam Tagore has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 to instil confidence about the safety of the vaccines in the minds of people.
Talking to reporters, he said the heads of States in western countries were the first to take the shots of vaccine. Similarly, the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar should take the vaccine first.
‘Show leadership’
“That many of the registered health workers did not turn up for vaccination on Sunday when the drive began indicated that they had fears about the efficacy of the vaccines,” he said.
It was time for the leaders to show their leadership quality, Mr. Tagore added.
He also gave credit to the Indian scientific community for the successful development of the vaccines.
“It is the success of the scientists and no party should claim credit for that,” he said, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s leaders were trying to ‘hijack’ the hard work of the scientists.
